Cricketer Usman Khawaja was seen confronting a fan in the Lord’s Long Room during a lunch break at the Ashes, following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal.

The incident happened on day five of the second Ashes Test, where Aussie player, Khawaja, appeared to stop and address a heckler.

Security were forced to intervene, putting an arm between the duo as pushing began to take place.

“I played my whole career here and I’ve never seen scenes like that, particularly in the Long Room”, player-turned-Sky Sports commentator, Eoin Morgan, said.

Marylebone Cricket Club say they have ‘unreservedly’ apologised to the Australian team.