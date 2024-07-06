Wimbledon: Every key moment from day five of the tennis tournament

Wimbledon is well underway and day five of the prestigious tennis tournament saw weather disrupt many of the matches.

Carlos Alcaraz continued his streak with a 5-7 6-2 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 win against US star Frances Tiafoe, while Coco Gauff secured her final 16 place by beating Sonay Kartal 6-4 6-0.

The weekend will host Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu playing mixed doubles against Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo.

Thousands have been spotted queuing up from the early hours each morning outside the courts in the hopes of securing a ticket.