A Wimbledon umpire asked the crowd not to open their champagne during serve on Sunday (9 July).

John Blom made the request as Anastasia Potapova faced Mirra Andreeva on Court 3.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don’t do it as the players are about to serve,” he said.

The BBC commentator could be heard laughing, adding that “it’s the most Wimbledon warning” they’ve ever heard.

Potapova, who went on to lose the match, appeared to smile and nod as the warning was made.