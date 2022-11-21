Alex Scott wore a OneLove armband live on air as she presented pitchside coverage for the BBC during England’s World Cup 2022 opener in Qatar.

Her decision to sport the armband came hours after the Football Association confirmed that Harry Kane would not wear one against Iran after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions against those that do.

The Welsh FA also confirmed Gareth Bale would not wear the armband.

As she spoke to Kelly Somers, Scott could be seen wearing the OneLove armband over the sleeve of her top.

