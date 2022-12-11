Gutted England fans in Qatar react to World Cup knockout

England fans have been left devastated after a blow from France knocked them out of World Cup 2022.

A missed penalty by Harry Kane saw the Three Lions lose 2-1 in the quarter-final on Saturday, 10 December.

These fans gave their two cents on the squad's performance as they left al-Bayt stadium with heavy hearts.

Some placed blame on the referee, others suggested Gareth Southgate's time as manager is running out.

One fan said: "They deserve to be here, we deserve to have played to this level and it was anyone's game out there."

Sign up for our newsletters.