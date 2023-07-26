Fifa’s media officer intervened at a Women’s World Cup press conference on Tuesday 25 July to deflect questions about an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape.

“I’ll ask you to restrict the questions to the football and to the tournament only,” a media officer for the organisation is heard saying, after a reporter asked what effect the investigation into the allegations has on Zambia’s image.

Following a second question, Mwape addressed the “rumours” and told journalists that “the truth of the matter should actually come out”.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Andrew Kamanga, the president of the Zambian football association said allegations were referred to Fifa and Zambian police in 2022 and described it as “an old story”.