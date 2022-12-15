‘It terrifies me’: Lukashenko scolds sport minister over state of football in Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko berated his sport minister over the state of football in Belarus.

In a televised meeting, he said: “The World Cup is on ... for some reason I haven’t noticed our footballers there. Or am I just not watching it enough?’

“No, you’re watching it enough,” Sergei Kovalchuk said in reply.

Continuing his decry, the Belarusian president said: “As a former footballer ... it terrifies me.

“When I appointed you, I hoped that you, as a military man who likes sport ... would turn the situation around.”

