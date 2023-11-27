Fan footage captures moment of CM Punk’s stunning WWE return

Fan footage captured the moment CM Punk made a shock return to WWE after nearly a decade away on Saturday, 25 November.

The 45-year-old joined WWE in 2005, quickly becoming a fan favourite, and left in 2014 despite a number of world championship wins, sharing his frustrations at creative storylines and a lack of medical care.

Having left rival company All Elite Wrestling, fans had speculated that CM Punk would make a comeback and were delighted when they heard his theme music at the Survivor Series.