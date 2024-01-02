The Rock made a shock return to WWE five years after his last appearance, sparking an incredible reaction from the crowd.

Fans at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, were stunned as his iconic music hit - leading to one of the biggest “pops” of recent memory.

“The People’s Champion” made his comeback to Monday Night Raw on WWE’s first show of 2024 and hinted that he could challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Wrestling fans have been desperate to see the real-life cousins go toe-to-toe in the ring for a number of years now.