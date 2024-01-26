Exclusive: Bobby Lashley discusses The Rock’s electrifying WWE return

Bobby Lashley believes The Rock's return is "a good thing" for everyone in WWE.

Speaking to The Independent, Lashley explained that Dwayne Johnson's electrifying comeback earlier this month will help "elevate" him.

"It's The Rock. If you can use his platform, use him, he will bring eyes and sit asses in seats," the two-time WWE Champion said.

"If I'm on something The Rock is on, either before him, after him, I'm going to be ready to go. Because there is going to be a lot of eyes on me."

