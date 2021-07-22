Diver Tom Daley gave a fascinating tour of the Tokyo Olympic village in a TikTok video, letting viewers take a peek at the quarters that more than 10,000 athletes will call home in the coming weeks.

The Team GB star filmed himself and roommate Matty Lee bouncing on their beds, before showing off their “multifunctional” Japanese toilet and big shower.

“Yes we’ve tried - we can fit everyone in that shower at the same time,” Daley says.

“Team GB have done a great job at making us feel at home,” he says, pointing the camera at balconies draped with the team’s banners.