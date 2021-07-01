Serena Williams was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after suffering an injury in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich earlier this week.

The American, who was chasing her record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title, slipped over on Centre Court, hurting her ankle.

When it became apparent she couldn’t continue, Williams walked off in tears to the applause of the Wimbledon spectators.

In a statement shared shortly after her withdrawal, the 39-year-old said she was ‘heartbroken’, but shared her ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ with her fans.