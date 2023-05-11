- SOFTWARE
The increasing prevalence of cybercrime and the growing use of mobile phones have made mobile devices a target for cybercriminals. As a result, the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) on mobile phones has become increasingly important for ensuring security and privacy.
By creating an encrypted tunnel for data transmission, VPNs ensure sensitive information cannot be intercepted or deciphered by third parties. They also maintain user privacy by masking the user’s IP address and geographic location. These measures are particularly important when connecting to public wifi networks, which can be easily compromised.
Aside from security and privacy, using a VPN on your iPhone brings several other benefits.
Some content providers restrict access to their services based on the user’s geographic location; however, a VPN can bypass these by connecting to a server in a different country and making it appear as though your traffic is originating in that location. Internet usage is heavily monitored or censored by the government in some countries, and again, a VPN allows users to access blocked websites and maintain their online freedom.
However, choosing a reputable provider with a solid commitment to user privacy and security is essential. Not all VPNs are created equal; some may log your activities or have weak encryption, negating many benefits.
Our experts have compared VPN providers and their services to decide on our top five VPNs for iPhone.
Our researchers are dedicated to bringing you the most factual and up-to-date details so you can make an informed decision when it comes to purchasing a VPN for your iPhone. We will only recommend a service after many hours of testing, head-to-head feature comparisons, and after reading hundreds of verified customer reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our VPN for iPhone review scores are determined the following categories:
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured our content is as accurate and current as possible.
To compare the best VPNs, we considered several key factors.
A good VPN should have strong encryption – AES-256 is widely considered the most unbreakable encryption available – and support secure protocols, such as OpenVPN or WireGuard. A no-log policy is another vital element, meaning the VPN provider does not collect or monitor any information about your online activities while using their service. Many providers have verified the robustness of their policies by inviting independent audits.
Additional security features, such as a kill switch, split tunnelling, and DNS/IPv6 leak protection, are also important to consider.
The best VPNs for iPhone should offer fast and stable connections. This is especially relevant for streaming, gaming, or downloading large files. We looked for VPNs with multiple servers in different locations, which can help optimise your connection speed. A comprehensive server network also provides more options for you to choose from and allows you to bypass geo-restrictions more effectively.
We also compared the pricing and plans offered by each VPN provider. Some offer a free trial or money-back guarantee, which allows users to test the service before committing to a subscription.
|VPN provider
|Price
|Free version
|Maximum number of connected devices
|Number of servers
|AES-256 encryption
|Audited no-log policy
|NordVPN
|From £2.69/m
|No
|6
|5,500+
|Yes
|Yes
|ExpressVPN
|From £5.43/m
|No
|5
|3,000+
|Yes
|Yes
|Surfshark
|From £1.82/m
|No
|Unlimited
|3,200+
|Yes
|Yes
|CyberGhost
|From £1.92/m
|No
|7
|9,000+
|Yes
|Yes
|Proton VPN
|From €4.99 (£4.34)/m
|Yes
|10
|2,700+
|Yes
|Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong encryption and security
|Above average subscription prices for Plus and Complete plans
|Specialist servers
|Split tunnelling unavailable on iOS app
|Large server network
|Kill switch cannot be customised
|No-logs policy
|24/7 customer support
|30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN for iOS provides users with a secure and private way to access the internet, protecting their online activities from hackers, surveillance, and potential data breaches.
With fast download speeds, it’s ideal for online gaming, while the advanced security features and privacy protocols make NordVPN a good choice for journalists and reporters in geo-restricted locations.
In addition to its already robust security and privacy measures, NordVPN’s iOS app offers several other features, such as:
Connection protocol: Users can select the connection protocol that suits their needs the best:
Threat Protection Lite: This is designed to protect you from ads, unsafe connections, and malicious sites while connected to NordVPN.
Meshnet: Perfect for file sharing, work collaborations, and multiplayer gaming, Meshnet allows secure connections between several devices.
Dark Web Monitor: NordVPN continuously scans the dark web for your credentials, enabling you to take protective action should your details be found.
NordVPN has three payment tiers – Standard, Plus, and Complete – and each is available as a monthly, yearly, or two-year plan. The monthly fees are billed every month, while the other two plans require payment upfront, but you’ll receive an extra three months free.
There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee across all the tiers.
|Last updated 11/05/23
|Subscription term
|Standard plan
|Plus plan
|Complete plan
|Monthly
|£10.89 / month
|£11.89 / month
|£13.09 / month
|12 months (+3 months free)
|£3.79 / month (£56.85 up front)
|£4.79 / month (£71.85 up front)
|£5.99 / month (£89.85 up front)
|24 months (+3 months free)
|£2.69 / month (£72.63 up front)
|£3.69 / month (£99.63 up front)
|£4.89 / month (£132.03 up front)
NordVPN for iOS uses a secure tunnel to connect your device to the internet through a remote server. Once in the tunnel, your data is scrambled by a complex algorithm called AES-256. Widely recognised as one of the best encryptions available, it’s used routinely by government and military organisations to maintain security and online privacy.
NordVPN claims not to retain any user information or record online activities, and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG Switzerland and Deloitte have independently verified this.
The app is available on the App Store and can be quickly installed on your iOS device with a simple sign-up process.
It features a modern and visually appealing design with a map-based interface. Users can easily connect to a VPN server by tapping on a country pin, selecting a specific server from the list, or using the Quick Connect button. Customisable settings allow users to tailor their app’s functionality, add Siri commands, quickly contact in-app support, and access their favourite features.
Overall, our researchers found the NordVPN iOS app offers a smooth and user-friendly experience with robust security features.
Our reviewer’s speed tests show minimal degradation in performance quality between no VPN and connecting through NordVPN’s servers. There was, however, a noticeable lag when using US and Australian servers, but that was a universal issue with all the VPNs tested and to be expected.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|36.9
|9.36
|12ms
|UK to UK
|35.9
|8.7
|19ms
|97%
|92%
|UK to US
|35.8
|8.81
|201ms
|97%
|94%
|UK to Australia
|36.7
|7.22
|213ms
|99%
|77%
NordVPN is currently rated 4.7 out of five stars on the Apple App Store, with around 5,800 reviews. Many of the highest-rated reviews mention good customer support experiences, and the responsive, user-friendly app interface.
“I love having the extra security, as I have a lot of sensitive material on my desktop, iPads and phones… The only issue I do have with the app, is in order to access some accounts or other apps, I have to pause the VPN service. So I have opened my material and other accounts up to have it hacked while accessing other important and needed programmes and information. I do work quickly so I can resume my security; the thought of having around-the-clock security was great, but having to pause, even for five minutes, kind of worries me. Also, another hiccup is the fact that I have the fastest speed internet connected to my business internet account, which has always worked amazingly quick. Now my internet speed has slowed down tremendously and I have stalls while using my computer for Zoom meetings or streaming apps, which I never had before. [Other than these points,] I am satisfied with the app and I am happy I got the two-year subscription”
Customer support is available through the in-app chat option, the quickest contact method, and via email.
Although NordVPN is at the higher end of the price band, we feel the quality of its iOS app easily justifies paying more. The provider continues to diversify, broadening its range of innovative features with products such as Meshnet and Dark Web Scanning. Its user-friendly app appeals to both VPN novices and experienced users seeking the complete package of online security and privacy.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full NordVPN review.
|Pros
|Cons
|Large, diverse server fleet
|High subscription cost
|User-friendly app
|No split tunnelling
|Tracker and malicious website blocker
|No multi-hop connections
|Auto-reconnect option
|30-day money back guarantee
ExpressVPN’s iOS app offers reliable online privacy and security for mobile users. While it appears to focus on streaming and gaming, ExpressVPN is popular with anyone who wants to hide their IP address, unblock censored websites, and safeguard data.
The iOS app allows users to customise their experience by selecting the ideal protocol for their purpose, including the company’s custom-built Lightway protocol. ExpressVPN’s advanced features incorporate a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and dynamic encryption keys.
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. Users should note that all payments are taken in US dollars.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.54 / month
|6 months
|£8.13 / month (£48.81 up front)
|12 months (+3 months free)
|£5.43 / month (£81.38 up front for 15 months)
The provider uses AES-256, which most top-level VPNs, military and government organisations rely on.
ExpressVPN has a solid no-logs policy, which PricewaterhouseCoopers has independently audited.
The iOS app provides a good user experience, in our reviewer’s opinion. Not only is it easy to install, but getting started follows an intuitive route. The interface is clear and clean, displaying a recommended location, connect button and a menu leading to further options.
The Threat Manager, which blocks trackers and malicious sites, is a welcome addition.
Although the speeds from ExpressVPN were very similar to NordVPN, the latency was a real issue, particularly when connecting to servers further afield. Connecting to a server in Australia, online communication became impossible, and several websites couldn’t load.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|37.1
|9.13
|11ms
|UK to UK
|35.3
|8.74
|15ms
|95%
|95%
|UK to US
|35.8
|8.81
|201ms
|95%
|96%
|UK to Australia
|37.1
|5.72
|606ms
|100%
|62%
ExpressVPN is awarded 4.5 out of five stars on the Apple App Store (out of nearly 47,000 reviews), with several customers praising the high level of customer support.
“I’ve been using ExpressVPN for a couple of years now. From my experience with other providers in the past, they are the better service provider, with uses over multiple platforms, a good support team and decent software. However, it’s kind of sad that the quality of the connections is so fluctuating; one day you connect to the US and things work okay, but the next it can’t seem to stabilise and makes any kind of entertainment impossible to do. I feel like every so often my wife and I discuss which server has the best connection and go with that for a while until things go sideways again and we have to spend some time finding a new decent server.”
ExpressVPN’s iOS app is very user-friendly, with a stylish interface and easy-to-find tools. However, it lacks a few extras available on its other apps, such as split tunnelling, and it isn’t as feature-packed as NordVPN’s app.
Whilst it does have a higher Trustpilot score, this rating is for ExpressVPN as a whole rather than for the iOS app (as are all the VPN ratings). So, although the score is considered, in this case, we feel the features included in the NordVPN iOS app push ExpressVPN into second place – albeit by a narrow margin.
Score: ★★★★½
Read our full ExpressVPN review.
|Pros
|Cons
|Unlimited simultaneous connections
|Price hike upon renewal
|Large global server presence
|No split tunnelling
|IP Rotator
|Confusing privacy policy
Surfshark has designed an iOS app that’s ideal for VPN newbies. It features descriptions of each element, creating an instructional interface that can be toggled off as the user becomes savvier.
The iOS app includes some nice features, such as an effective kill switch, protocol options, IP Rotator, and the CleanWeb ad and malicious site blocker. However, it lacks split tunnelling and the Android-specific variable encryption option.
Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.27 / month
|12 months
|£3.16 / month (£37.96 up front)
|24 months
|£1.82 / month (£47.38 up front for 26 months)
Surfshark’s iOS app uses AES-256 encryption – the same as the other VPNs on this list. It also uses obfuscated, RAM-only servers and has a strict no-logs policy, which Deloitte has verified.
The iOS app is particularly straightforward to use and customise, with attractive light or dark themes. Packed with features, the logical navigational paths are clearly marked, and it offers one-click connection and a helpful search function to locate the ideal server for your needs.
Although the high lag from servers in the US and Australia made online gaming and accessing websites almost impossible, generally, the download speeds were comparable with the other VPNs tested.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|37.2
|9.33
|10ms
|UK to UK
|35.9
|8.74
|24ms
|96%
|93%
|UK to US
|35.7
|7.94
|128ms
|95%
|85%
|UK to Australia
|35.6
|1.21
|601ms
|95%
|12%
On the Apple App Store, Surfshark receives 4.8 out of five stars (from nearly 13,000 reviews), with many reviews mentioning the helpful customer service personnel.
“I am very happy with this VPN. I’ve been using it for three months now. After the first month, I started to have problems, so I contacted customer support because I wanted to cancel my subscription. But one of the customer assistants asked me several questions to understand why it wasn’t working and finally after 40 to 50 minutes we were able to identify the problem: the DNS of my device. I had no idea what it was, but after I changed the DNS, the VPN started to work perfectly again. So the problem wasn’t the app, but my device. I am very happy about this app and also about the customer service I received.”
Customer support can be contacted through the in-app chat service.
Although missing several features the Android app has, we found Surfshark’s iOS app uncomplicated and aesthetically crisp. Simple for VPN novices, we particularly liked the signposting and descriptive labelling, making a quick start super easy.
Score: ★★★★
Read our full Surfshark review.
|Pros
|Cons
|Large, well-distributed server fleet
|Parent company has a poor reputation
|Specialised servers
|Geo-restrictions in some countries, including China, Turkey and the UAE
|Money-back guarantee of 45 days
CyberGhost’s app for iOS lacks many of the features found on Android, such as split tunnelling, and access to OpenVPN. This seems to be the case with many of these apps, in our researchers’ experience. However, there’s the usual choice of protocols and several robust security features. The best location feature works well, offering a one-click connection, as does Smart Rules, which allows users to customise the VPN settings fully. It also provides a dedicated IP address for an additional monthly fee, bypassing annoying CAPTCHAs and identity verification.
CyberGhost offers an impressive 45-day money-back guarantee – two weeks longer than most other providers.
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£10.89 / month
|6 months
|£6.19 / month (£37.14 up front)
|24 months (+2 free months)
|£1.92 / month (£49.92 up front for 26 months)
CyberGhost uses AES-256 for encrypting user data, and has a solid no-logs policy. This has been verified by Deloitte.
CyberGhost’s app for iPhones is missing several features available on the Windows app, such as split tunnelling and OpenVPN protocols, and it lacks the intuitive navigation that NordVPN and ExpressVPN excel at. However, it’s easy to use, and our connections remained stable, although some customer reviews mention connectivity issues.
CyberGhost unlocks all the usual channels but specialises in streaming.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|36.8
|9.05
|13ms
|UK to UK
|35.3
|8.77
|12ms
|95%
|96%
|UK to US
|35.6
|8.73
|84ms
|96%
|96%
|UK to Australia
|35.9
|8.54
|304ms
|97%
|94%
CyberGhost is given 4.3 out of five stars on the Apple App Store with more than 8,300 reviews, and although some reviewers mention poor customer services, in general the reviews are positive.
“My main reason for buying a VPN is public wifi. Auto protect works well as an alert, but [the app] struggled with networks that have a landing page (ie, click to consent before enabling an internet connection). In these circumstances, CyberGhost gets confused and just locks everything network-related. On a phone this is a problem, but on a laptop maybe not so much.”
In our iPhone tests, CyberGhost managed some fast speeds, which, taken in isolation, should place the app higher in our ranks, but with the lack of features, and customers mentioning connection issues, the iOS app misses the top spots.
Score: ★★★★
Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.
|Pros
|Cons
|Free version available
|Live chat is available 9am to 5pm weekdays only
|VPN Accelerator
|No dedicated IP add-on
|Open-source apps
|Kill switch issues
Proton VPN is one of the few providers to offer a free subscription, however, some features – such as NetShield ad blocker – are only available with a paid account. The always-on feature is an effective kill switch, and Secure Core servers are a useful option.
Proton VPN offers subscription terms of monthly, 12 months, and 24 months. It also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.
|Last updated 11/05/23
|Subscription term
|Price
|Monthly
|£8.68 (€9.99) / month
|12 months
|£5.20 (€5.99) / month (£62.45/€71.88 up front)
|24 months
|£4.34 (€4.99) / month (£104.05/€119.76 up front)
Proton VPN uses AES-256 to encrypt user activity and data. It also has an audit-assured privacy policy, verified by the IT security firm Securitum.
Connecting to most of Proton VPN’s servers took the longest time of all our VPNs tested – around 10 seconds.
The Proton VPN iPhone app presents a busy interface, which could appear confusing for VPN newbies. It has some nice touches, such as country flags on the map screen, but with so many icons, it’s hard to isolate the one you require. Once familiar with the controls, customisation becomes simple.
When put under pressure, our researchers did find the kill switch didn’t always send alerts or reconnect, meaning that, although they were safely disconnected from the internet, a manual connection was required before continuing to browse safely.
Our researchers found that Proton VPN performed in a similar way to the other VPNs we tested, with increasingly intrusive lag times the further the server was from the UK. But generally the download speeds were comparable.
|Download speed (Mbps)
|Upload speed (Mbps)
|Latency (ping)
|Percentage of base download speed
|Percentage of base upload speed
|No VPN
|37.1
|9.09
|10ms
|UK to UK
|34.2
|7.45
|20ms
|92%
|81%
|UK to US
|35.9
|8.17
|163ms
|96%
|89%
|UK to Australia
|35.8
|6.35
|613ms
|96%
|69%
Proton VPN scores 4.6 out of five on the Apple App Store, with more than 18,400 reviews. Reviews are generally good, though some users have mentioned speed and connection issues on iOS.
“The app is easy to use; the ‘core’ functionality is good, but can cause issues with video playback, although Proton will notify you of this before switching it on, and it is easy to temporarily disable. The battery consumption for ‘background processes’ does, however, appear pretty high. Ten per cent of my battery’s expenditure since the last full charge was [used for] Proton VPN. I suspect this may be owing to switching to the fastest service once connected. [This is] a neat feature but possibly the guilty party here. [However], it would not make me change [to a different VPN provider].”
While live chat is available through the iOS app, it should be noted that it’s only accessible during office hours.
Proton VPN’s iPhone app allows access to its specialised servers, including the Secure Core options. However, there were flaws with the kill switch reconnection. While it did block access to the internet, preventing IP exposure, without remembering to manually reconnect, there could be privacy issues.
Score: ★★★★
Read our full Proton VPN review.
Below, we’ve charted the download speeds we achieved with each VPN on various servers.
|No VPN (Mbps)
|UK to UK (Mbps)
|UK to US (Mbps)
|UK to Australia (Mbps)
|NordVPN
|36.9
|35.9
|35.8
|36.7
|ExpressVPN
|37.1
|35.3
|35.8
|37.1
|Surfshark
|37.2
|35.9
|35.7
|35.6
|CyberGhost
|36.8
|35.3
|35.6
|35.9
|Proton VPN
|37.1
|34.2
|35.9
|35.8
Using a VPN on your iPhone enhances privacy and security by encrypting your internet traffic, masking your IP address, and allowing access to geo-restricted or censored content. It also protects you from the security flaws of public wifi networks, which can leave you vulnerable to identity theft, malware, and data theft. Mobile phone banking, online shopping accounts, and messaging apps are all valuable to hackers; using a VPN protects your personal information.
To set up a VPN on an iPhone, follow these steps:
Remember to disconnect the VPN when not in use to save battery life and data usage. To disconnect, simply open the app and tap the disconnect button.
When selecting a VPN for your iPhone, consider the following factors:
You should be cautious when considering a free VPN from the App Store because they often provide limited security and privacy features, and may collect and sell user data to third parties. Free VPNs typically have slower speeds, performance issues, and bandwidth or data restrictions. These limitations may negatively impact your overall online experience.
A mobile VPN can save money when shopping online by allowing you to change your virtual location to access different prices or deals. Some e-commerce websites display prices based on the user’s location or IP address. Connecting to a VPN server in a different region or country can potentially find lower prices for the same products or services, ultimately saving money on your purchases.
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.