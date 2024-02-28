Types of car insurance | The Independent

The three types of insurance all offer different levels of protection. Some insurers also offer add-ons to give you extra protection against certain events. When explaining who’s covered by an insurance policy, insurers talk about “parties”. The first party is you, the policyholder; the second party is the insurance company; and the third party is other people/drivers and their vehicles.

You need car insurance unless you officially register your car as off the road with a Statutory Off Road Notification via the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you could end up with an unlimited fine.

Third-party car insurance

Third-party insurance, or third party only, is the minimum level of car insurance you need to legally drive on UK roads. If you cause an accident, third-party cover will only pay other people’s costs, not yours.

Historically, third party was the cheapest type of car insurance, but this is no longer the case for most drivers

You might choose third party if:

Your car is old and/or not worth much

You have a history of criminal or driving convictions, making other types of car insurance too expensive

Third-party insurance covers:

Damage to someone else’s car

Damage to someone else’s property

Other people’s injuries caused by you (ie other drivers and your passengers)

Third-party insurance doesn’t cover:

Damage to your car or your property

Your injuries and medical bills

Damage to or destruction of your car by fire or theft

Third party, fire and theft car insurance

Third party, fire and theft insurance covers other people and their vehicles in the event of an accident, but it also covers your car if it’s stolen or damaged or destroyed by fire.

It won’t, however, pay your costs if you’re injured or your car needs repairs after an accident.

Traditionally third party, fire and theft cover was cheaper than fully comprehensive cover, but high levels of claims on this type of policy pushed up the price, so it’s often on a par with fully comprehensive insurance now.

You might choose third party, fire and theft if:

Your car isn’t worth much and you could afford to replace it

Spare parts are affordable and/or you could make repairs yourself

You have a history of criminal or driving convictions, making comprehensive car insurance too expensive

You only drive your car occasionally

Third party, fire and theft insurance covers:

Damage to someone else’s car

Damage to someone else’s property

Other people’s injuries caused by you (ie other drivers and your passengers)

Damage to or destruction of your car by fire

Theft of your car

Third party, fire and theft insurance doesn’t cover:

Damage to your car or property if you caused the accident

Your injuries or medical bills

Theft of possessions from your car

Fire resulting from a mechanical/electrical issue with your car

Fully comprehensive car insurance

Fully comprehensive car insurance covers everything covered by third party, fire and theft cover but also includes damage to your car if you were at fault and your medical bills if you’re injured. You’ll also be covered against vandalism and damage from natural events, such as storms and floods, as well as fires.

Some comprehensive policies also offer additional cover for personal injuries and cover for your personal possessions if they’re damaged or stolen from your car.

You might choose fully comprehensive cover if:

You want the highest level of insurance

You want to be covered for damage to your car and your medical costs

You want the option to include various add-ons to your policy

Comprehensive insurance covers:

Damage to someone else’s car

Damage to someone else’s property

Other people’s injuries that you caused (ie other drivers and your passengers)

Damage to or destruction of your car by fire or natural events such as storms and floods

Theft of your car

Damage to your car

Your injuries and medical bills

Comprehensive insurance doesn’t include: