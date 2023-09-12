In addition to checking your car insurance group, insurance providers use various factors to determine the cost of your insurance premiums. These factors can be classified as personal, financial or automotive.

Personal

Age

Statistically, drivers under the age of 25 tend to be involved in more road traffic accidents than drivers in other age groups. As a result, they’re considered a higher risk, and their insurance premiums tend to be more expensive.

Insurance premiums also increase for drivers aged 70 and above. As with younger drivers, this is due to the increased likelihood of being involved in a car accident.

Gender

Before 2012, women tended to be offered cheaper car insurance because they were statistically safer on the roads than men. This stopped in 2012, following a ruling by the European Court of Justice, which prohibited insurance companies from using gender as a criterion to determine insurance premiums.

However, evidence suggests women still receive cheaper insurance quotes. In addition, some insurance companies continue to use marketing campaigns to target female drivers.

Address

Where you live is a key risk factor for insurance providers when they calculate the cost of a premium. This is because most drivers use and park their cars near their homes.

Therefore, insurers will use the postcode when deciding on how much of a risk the driver is to insure. The level of risk will depend on the following:

Population density : Car owners in built-up urban areas tend to pay higher premiums than those in the suburbs or the countryside. This is because the number of thefts and car accidents is often higher in more densely populated areas

Traffic density and trends : The more vehicles are on the road, the higher the risk of accidents and insurance claims. Also, insurance providers will check for the presence of traffic systems, which pose an increased risk. These include roundabouts, crossroads and cycle lanes

Number of accidents: Insurance providers will look at the number of claims made in your area and use this to assess the risk for drivers living there

Crime rates : Unsurprisingly, drivers living in areas with high crime rates will tend to pay more for car insurance. In particular, high instances of theft and vandalism will increase premiums

Uninsured drivers: Unfortunately, drivers living in an area with many uninsured drivers could pay more for car insurance. An increased risk of an accident with an uninsured driver could result in a large insurance claim, even if the insured driver is not at fault

Number of fraudulent claims : A high number of fraudulent claims in a specific area could be an indication of an ongoing trend

Occupation

Drivers with occupations such as secretarial or clerical roles, personal assistants, teachers, librarians, management professionals, insurance workers, or local government employees are classified as low-risk drivers because they tend to drive safely and sensibly.

Certain types of occupations will often put off insurance providers. These include Premier League footballers, servers, bar staff, builders and construction workers.

Driving history

Your driving record could make a big difference in the cost of your insurance. Insurance providers will check for penalty points, suspensions, convictions and/or previous insurance claims. Evidence of irresponsible driving could increase the price of your premium and, in more serious cases, lead to a rejection of your application.

Financial

Insurance level

Generally, you can choose from three insurance levels, which vary in terms of coverage and cost.

Individual insurance policies can differ, so it’s worth checking with the insurance providers if you want car insurance. The basic definitions of the three levels are outlined below:

Third party: This is the most basic level of insurance and the cheapest option. It’s also the legal minimum requirement. With third-party insurance, you’re covered for damage to someone else’s vehicle or property or injury to someone else in the event of an accident

Third party, fire and theft : This level of insurance includes third-party cover, as well as damage or loss of your car due to fire or theft

Fully comprehensive : This offers the highest level of insurance that you can have and is the most expensive option. It covers the driver, the car and any other person involved in an accident

Excess chosen

When applying for car insurance, you may be able to choose an insurance excess. This is the amount you will need to put towards the cost of any damages before any insurance claim.

Insurance providers typically set a compulsory excess, but you can decide on an additional voluntary excess in exchange for a reduction in your insurance premium. You’re expected to pay an excess on any insurance claim even if you’re not at fault.

For example, an insurance provider sells you a policy with the condition that you pay the first £100 of any damages in the event of an accident. The provider then allows you to choose an additional £100 excess in exchange for reducing your insurance premium. If you choose the additional voluntary excess, you’ll be responsible for £200 worth of damages in the event of an insurance claim.

Payment method

You can purchase your car insurance annually through a one-off payment or monthly by direct debit. Paying by direct debit is more convenient, but it can be more expensive than a single annual payment.

Credit history and score

If you have a poor credit history, you’re more likely to pay more for your car insurance than someone with a good credit history, all things being equal. Part of the reason is that car insurance is treated like any other financial product, and someone with bad credit is more likely to miss monthly payments.

While paying annually is possible, an insurer may charge more regardless. This is because a driver with bad credit is statistically more likely to make an insurance claim.

Automotive

Model and year

While the car insurance groups are set and cannot be changed, insurers will consider the car’s age. The insurance cost can vary based on age, even among cars of a similar make and model in the same insurance group. Newer cars cost more to repair and replace and are therefore more expensive to insure.

Classic and rare cars are the exception to the rule. This is because they tend to require expensive specialist parts and labour, increasing the maintenance costs despite their age.

Another general feature insurance providers take into consideration is the vehicle size. Larger and heavier vehicles can potentially cause more damage in road traffic accidents. They pose a greater risk to other vehicles and road users, resulting in higher insurance claims.

Mileage

Cars with a high annual mileage spend more time on the road than those with a lower mileage and are therefore at higher risk of being involved in an accident. So, the lower the mileage, the lower the insurance premium.

In fact, some insurance providers offer specialist low-mileage insurance policies. If your mileage is less than the average 7,400 miles a year, these are worth looking into.