What is non-standard home insurance?

Although it isn’t a legal requirement to take out non-standard home insurance, without it you may find you haven’t got adequate cover when you need to make a claim.

Homes with non-standard construction features, such as a timber frame or flat roof, have different insurance needs from the average property. For example, they can be more expensive to repair due to the materials and techniques involved.

Your home doesn’t have to be built from different materials for you to consider specialist cover, however. If it has other unique attributes that make it high risk, such as being a listed building or being in danger of flooding, you may want to look into non-standard home insurance.

Below, we take a look at when you should consider this kind of cover and how you can get the best home insurance quote for your specialist requirements.