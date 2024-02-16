What is non-standard home insurance?

Although it isn’t a legal requirement to take out non-standard home insurance, without it you may find you haven’t got adequate cover when you need to make a claim.
Homes with non-standard construction features, such as a timber frame or flat roof, have different insurance needs from the average property. For example, they can be more expensive to repair due to the materials and techniques involved.
Your home doesn’t have to be built from different materials for you to consider specialist cover, however. If it has other unique attributes that make it high risk, such as being a listed building or being in danger of flooding, you may want to look into non-standard home insurance.
Below, we take a look at when you should consider this kind of cover and how you can get the best home insurance quote for your specialist requirements.
When should you get non-standard home insurance?
There are several situations in which your home may be classed as a non-standard property. In these cases, you might want to consider non-standard home insurance, rather than a regular policy, to make sure you’re properly covered. This approach is recommended if your home is:
- A listed building: whether Grade I, II or III, if your home is a listed building, it’s a good idea to take out a specialist home insurance policy, as it will include extra regulations around renovation and the things that need to be done if damaged
- At risk of flooding: the effects of climate change are increasing the risk of flooding. If your home is in a high-risk area, you may need to seek out specialist flood-risk home insurance
- At risk of subsidence: if the ground underneath your home is sinking and destabilising your building, normal home insurance likely won’t do, so you should look into subsidence home insurance
- Of high value: the more your home costs, the more likely it is that you’ll need a non-standard home insurance policy that can provide the cover you need. For example, if your home is worth more than £1.5 million and you need contents cover in excess of £150,000, you may require specialist insurance
- A second home: if you use your property as a second home, rather than your permanent residence, you’ll need to take out second home insurance
- A holiday home: if you have a property you only use for holidays, you’ll need to take out specialist holiday home insurance
- Unoccupied long-term: even if you don’t class your property as a second or holiday home, if it’s empty for longer than 60 days, such as if it’s under probate, you’ll need specialist unoccupied home insurance
- Used for Airbnb: if you use your property for Airbnb, you’ll likely need to look into a non-standard home insurance policy
- Under construction: if your home is in the process of being built, you’ll need non-standard buildings insurance due to the heightened risk of you making a claim
- Being renovated: to ensure you’re properly covered in the event you need to make a claim, you should consider specific home renovation insurance before undertaking a project
- Of non-standard construction: certain types of home construction, such as timber or steel-framed buildings, will need non-standard home insurance
Similarly, you may want to consider non-standard home insurance depending on your personal circumstances, such as if:
- You have criminal convictions: if you have an unspent criminal conviction (eg if you’re in the rehabilitation process for a conviction), you may find it hard to get standard home insurance
- You’ve experienced bankruptcy: if you have a history of bankruptcy, you may need to take out non-standard home insurance to get the right cover
- You’ve previously been refused insurance: if you’ve been refused insurance in the past or had a policy cancelled, you may need to seek out non-standard cover
You might want to consider specialist contents insurance for other circumstances, such as if you have a high-value collection of memorabilia or other items.
Non-standard home insurance coverage types
Whether you have standard or non-standard home insurance, the policies tend to fall into the same two categories:
- Buildings insurance: with buildings insurance, you’ll be covered for any damage to the structure of your home and any permanent fixtures and fittings, such as fitted kitchens and bathrooms
- Contents insurance: when you take out contents insurance, you’ll be covered for theft of, or damage to, the items inside your home, including any jewellery, electronics, and clothes
It’s possible to get combined buildings and contents insurance. This means having one policy with one provider, potentially making it easier to make a claim. By including your home insurance, you may receive a discount on your premium.
Is non-standard home insurance expensive?
Non-standard home insurance is likely going to cost more than standard cover. But how much it actually costs will vary greatly depending on the type of specialist cover. The more unique your home, the more expensive your cover will be. This is because any claim you make will likely be above the national average.
Other factors that influence the cost of your home insurance, non-standard or otherwise, include:
- Your personal profile: if you need to spend a lot of time away from home or have children, you’ll likely find the cost of your home insurance increases
- Location: if your home is in an area with a higher crime rate, your policy will be more expensive. Similarly, your location will be indicative of flood risks, subsidence and other risks
- Property age: an older property can cost more to repair, pushing up the price of your policy
- Size: the bigger your property, the more it’ll cost to insure
- Property value: the more your property costs, the more expensive it’ll be to insure, as any claims you make will cost the provider more money
- Contents value: the more valuable your possessions, the more they’ll cost to replace, increasing your premium
- Security features: if you install security features, such as cameras and burglar alarms, you can reduce the cost of your cover
- Level of cover: the more you want covered by your home insurance, the more it’s going to cost
- Previous claims: if you’ve made a claim in the past, it may be more expensive to take out home insurance
- Optional extras: the more add-ons you include – such as accidental damage cover, family legal protection and home emergency cover – the more your policy will cost
Find the best quote for non-standard home insurance
To get the best and cheapest home insurance quote, you should consider:
- Shopping around: comparing a wide range of quotes, whether using a price comparison website or speaking directly with providers, is always a good idea when looking for home insurance
- Combining buildings and contents insurance: it can be cheaper and easier to combine your buildings and contents insurance instead of taking out separate policies
- Increasing your voluntary excess: the higher your voluntary excess, the cheaper your premium. However, you should only commit to a voluntary excess you can realistically afford, alongside any compulsory excess, in the event of a claim
- Paying annually: if you pay for your home insurance in monthly instalments, you’ll often end up paying interest on top. That’s why it’s generally cheaper to pay upfront
- Limiting your add-ons: the more optional extras you include, the more expensive your policy will be, so think carefully about what add-ons you really need
- Improving home security: by installing home security systems, such as cameras and burglar alarms, you can make your home safer while reducing your premium
Are there non-standard home insurance specialists?
There are a number of providers and brokers that deal with specialist non-standard home insurance, including:
- John Lewis Finance
- Howden Insurance
- Towergate Insurance
- Endsleigh Insurance
- Home Protect
- NFU Mutual