Climate activists in the south of France have filled golf course holes with cement, protesting against the exemption they receive from water bans as the country faces its most severe drought in history.

Golf greens are exempt from France’s nationwide water restrictions due to a national agreement signed in 2019.

Extinction Rebellion activists say golf greens are enjoying a privilege “worthy of another world” while 100 villages face drinking water shortages.

Members of a collective linked to Extinction Rebellion targeted the Vieille-Toulouse club and the Garonne des Sept Deniers golf course in Toulouse.

The group sabotaged the two courses by blocking holes with cement and ripping up pieces of lawn.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.