A frustrated van driver nudged Just Stop Oil protesters out of the way as they were blocking a road in Knightsbridge on Tuesday morning.

The man can be seen slowly accelerating forward as at least four people wearing high-vis try to push his vehicle back.

Eventually, those blocking the van move out of the way and the driver can be heard saying “thank you” as he pulls away.

Those who were nudged out of the way assume their positions in the road again afterwards, sitting down to block more London traffic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.