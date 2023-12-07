As Cop28 gets underway, one of the main attractions is a series of geodesic domes containing crafted environments that replicate the air pollution levels from three cities; Beijing, London and Delhi.

The three domes were put in place for visitors to safely experience the level of pollution, the smells and even the heat in the three different cities.

The Independent’s Asia climate correspondent Stuti Mishra walked through the three pods, and described how people entering into the Delhi pod often leave “coughing and not feeling well”.