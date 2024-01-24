Hammerhead shark snatches fish hooked by Florida angler

Watch the moment a hammerhead shark snatches a fish that was hooked by anglers in Bahia Honda, Florida.

Footage shows a boat with fishermen trying to haul a freshly caught tarpon fish when the shark emerges in front of the vessel.

The men are seen leaning down to the side in a bid to salvage the tarpon but are unsuccessful.

New research by biologists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst demonstrates that 15.3% of tarpon hooked by anglers were preyed upon while still on the line.