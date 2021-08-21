Hurricane Grace has intensified to a category 3 storm as it makes its second landfall in Mexico in two days.

Storm Grace closed in on Mexico's Gulf as a major Category 3 storm, as beach resorts get battered by strong winds and rain.

Areas along the coast of Veracruz were hammered by the storm before the hurricane made landfall near Tecolutla.

The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday but rapidly drew up force from the relatively warm Gulf of Mexico as it moved toward the country's mainland.