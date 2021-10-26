Hurricane Rick unleashed strong winds and rain as it made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Footage from the municipality of Lazaro Cardenas shows the extreme weather battering the area with reported wind speeds close to 100 mph.

The US National Hurricane Center has also warned of 20 inches of rain in parts of Guerrero and Michoacan, likely causing dangerous flooding and mudslides.

Mexico's civil protection agency told residents in some states to stay indoors earlier this week as the storm passes.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.