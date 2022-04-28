A major fire engulfed a landfill in Delhi on Tuesday, as temperatures in India soared above 40C.

The landfill, located in Bhalswa - in the north of the city - is taller than a 17-storey building and covers an area bigger than 50 football pitches.

Smoke could be seen hanging over New Delhi in the following days after the site caught fire during the scorching heatwave.

Multiple fire engines rushed to the landfill to try and douse the flames and come nightfall, the area resembled a burning mountain that smouldered until early morning.

