Insulate Britain protesters glued their hands and feet to the floor as they blocked roads around parliament on Thursday morning.

Police worked to remove demonstrators, who sat across two streets in Parliament Square.

“Around 40 activists have used superglue to stick to the ground, frustrating and delaying our response,” the Met Police tweeted.

“Specialist teams are on scene and train for this scenario. They are working to remove any glue and make arrests.”

The action comes after Insulate Britain activists blocked other roads across the UK this week, including in Manchester and Birmingham.

