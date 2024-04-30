Donald Trump complained about the temperature of the courtroom ahead of the resumption of his criminal trial in New York on Tuesday (30 April).

The former president is charged with falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she said she had with him in 2006.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and has denied having sex with Ms Daniels.

Ahead of Tuesday’s proceedings, he complained about the conditions in the courtroom.

“I’m going to go into this trial. I’m going to sit in a freezing cold ice box for eight hours, nine hours or so,” Mr Trump told reporters.

He has also been fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order.