Nancy Pelosi accuses MSNBC anchor of being ‘Trump apologist’ in heated clash

Nancy Pelosi accused an MSNBC anchor of being a Donald Trump "apologist" during a heated interview on Monday, 229 April.

The former House speaker described Joe Biden's predecessor as having the "worst record of job loss of any president," to which Katy Tur noted there "was a global pandemic" during the Trump presidency.

Ms Pelosi appeared taken aback by the host's reply, telling her: “If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine."

Ms Tur defended herself, saying: “I don’t think anyone can accuse me of that.”