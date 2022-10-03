Activists demand cost-of-living and climate action during protest on Waterloo Bridge

Activists have taken part in a weekend of protests to demand the government end the cost of living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.

The Just Stop Oil said that 250 of its supporters held marches through central London on Sunday (2 October) where they disrupted traffic in shopping districts and tourist hubs before carrying out a sit-down protest on Waterloo Bridge.

“Our government is meant to protect its people and what are they doing? They’re lifting the ban on fracking,” a demonstrator named Louise said.

