Amazing footage shows an eye-catching real-time walk under the Northern Lights in Alaska.

The stargazer braved the autumn chill to take in the spectacular green flare of the northern lights over the night sky.

Eye-catching light flares play out across the skies which are usually only visible at higher latitudes, close to the poles.

The filmer wrote: “It is rare to get nights like this here, or anywhere really, so I am quite thankful I captured the auroras dancing the night away!”.

