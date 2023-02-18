Storm Otto: Almost 2,000 homes still without power in the UK

As Storm Otto leaves the UK, almost 2,000 homes are still left without power after the adverse weather disconnected them from the grid.

The Met Office said the storm has “well and truly cleared” but many households in Aberdeenshire remain without power on Saturday after strong wind and rain battered the country, even forcing a plane to abort landing in Manchester.

The forecasting body said the storm, which left more than 60,000 homes without power, has moved onto the continent and is now affecting Scandinavia.

Sign up for our newsletters.