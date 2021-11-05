Greta Thunberg has described the Cop26 climate summit as a "global greenwash festival".

Speaking at the Fridays for Future rally in Glasgow, the teenage activist also described the conference as a failure.

"This is now a global north greenwash festival. A two-week-long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah," Thunberg said to raucous cheers.

"The most affected people in the most affected areas still remain unheard and the voices of future generations are drowning in the greenwash... and empty promises."

