Eurovision judge who gave Abba’s Waterloo ‘nul points’ doesn’t regret decision

A British Eurovision judge, who scored Abba “nul points’” in the 1974 song contest said he sticks by his decision.

This weekend marks 50 years since Abba’s Eurovision win with their song Waterloo.

Basil Herwald, a judge for the UK back in 1974, said he still agrees with his decision not to give the Swedish band any points for their performance that night.

Appearing on This Morning on Friday (5 April), Mr Herwald told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary he thought there were better songs performed that night.