Adam Sandler waves to fans at Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles

Fans captured Adam Sandler waving at members of the audience at a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles.

The Uncut Gems actor was attending a show on the US leg of Taylor Swift’s worldwide Eras tour.

In the footage he can be seen on his phone in an enclosure at LA’s SoFi stadium. Despite being in conversation, he waves and points at fans.

The show was one of six LA dates on the tour. After a break, the tour resumes in Miami in October.