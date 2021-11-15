Adele discussed her weight loss during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, suggesting that it’s not her job to “validate” how people feel about their bodies.

The singer was speaking for part of a two-hour special programme that aired in the US over the weekend.

“I’m not shocked or even phased by [people’s reactions] because my body has been objectified my entire career,” Adele told Oprah.

“I was body-positive then and I’m body-positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. … I’m trying to sort my own life out.”