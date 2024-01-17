Watch: Alec Baldwin stars in estate agent’s video to sell $19m Hamptons home

Actor Alec Baldwin appears in a real estate video to help sell his Amagansett estate.

The 65-year-old's 10-acre home is on the market for almost $19 million.

In the video, the Hollywood star walks along the beach in the Hamptons as he introduces himself.

“Hey, I'm Alec Baldwin, I've had a home out here on the East End of Long Island since 1982. When I was younger, we'd come out here and we'd sleep all morning and lay on the beach all day,” he said.

“When you're young this place is the best,' he added, as he walked around the stunning area.”