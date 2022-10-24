Alec Baldwin marks anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’ death on set of Rust

Alec Baldwin has marked the one year anniversary of the death of Halyna Hutchins with a social media post.

The mother-of-one was fatally shot while on the set of Rust last year after a prop gun the Hollywood actor was holding was discharged.

In a post, Mr Baldwin shared an image of the cinematographer with the caption: “One year ago today…”

An undisclosed settlement between the actor and the cinematographer’s estate was reached earlier this month, ahead of the final police report into the incident.

