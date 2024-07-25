Independent TV
Amanda Abbington breaks silence on Strictly allegations in first TV interview
Actress Amanda Abbington has opened up about the scale of the online abuse she has received in light of the Strictly Come Dancing scandal.
The 53-year-old had tears in her eyes as she revealed she had suffered rape threats since accusing her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice of abusive behaviour.
Pernice denies all allegations against him.
In an interview with Channel 4’s Krishnan Guru-Murthy on Wednesday (24 July), the actress described the online abuse she has received as “brutal, relentless, and unforgiving”.
She revealed people had threatened to rape her daughter and stab her son.
