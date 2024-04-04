Amy Dowden discusses Strictly future as she marks a year since cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden discussed her future on Strictly Come Dancing as she marks one year since discovering she had breast cancer.

The 33-year-old was in the Empress Ballroom exactly a year ago today (4 April) when she first found a lump.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine today, Christine Lampard asked the dancer about a possible return to the BBC show.

She said: “I missed being on Strictly so much last year and I miss dancing.

“I’ve been working with my physio team who are incredible, I’ve got a new upper body and I am dancing. That is the goal, for me to get back with my Strictly family.”