Andrew Sachs' granddaughter Georgina Baillie has said she "doesn't see Russell Brand as a rapist" from her "own experience" following sexual allegations made against the comedian.

Baillie, who had a relationship with Brand in the 2000s, added that women’s stories of sexual abuse should always be believed and taken seriously.

Discussing her relationship with Brand on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, she said: “He was always very nice to me. It was always clear what the parameters were and that was mutually agreed upon and never did anything untoward happen - apart from that [the Sachsgate tapes].

Brand denies all allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse.

If you have information in relation to the allegations against Russell Brand which you would like to share with The Independent’s reporting team, please email newsdesk@independent.co.uk