Angela Rippon delighted an elderly Pride of Britain winner when she asked him to dance on stage.

John Burkhill, 84, from Sheffield, was named “ITV Fundraiser of the Year” at the annual awards ceremony. John has raised £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support after 15 years of pushing a pram around the city and competing in races.

John, who lost his wife June to cancer 16 years ago, a year to the day after the unexpected death of their daughter, was presented with his award by the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.

Contestant Angela Rippon told him: “I’ve got a cheque for you, which I would like to put in your pram, which is the start of a new week’s fundraising for you. But, you’ve got to do something for it. Will you dance with me, John?”