Watch: Cat interrupts live BBC interview by jumping on guest’s lap

A clumsy cat interrupted a live BBC News interview by jumping onto its owner’s lap.

Host Sally Bundock introduced her contributor to speak on Prince Harry’s court case, but it wasn’t long before the guest was wrestling with her pet.

After forcing the cat out of the shot, she went on to answer the question as if nothing had happened.

“Just amazing scenes all round,” one viewer wrote, sharing a short video of the incident on Twitter.

“The speed at which she grabs the cat makes me think it’s probably done this before when she is being interviewed,” another said.