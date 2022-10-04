Will Smith stars in new Apple TV historical slavery thriller Emancipation

Apple has announced that Will Smith’s new slavery drama, Emancipation, will be released next month.

Emancipation was originally expected to be released earlier this year, but following the controversy surrounding the now-infamous “Oscars slap,” Apple had been holding the film in limbo.

The £105m thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be debuted in cinemas on 2 December and will be available to stream from 9 December.

Inspired by real-life photographs from 1863, the film stars Mr Smith as a man who has escaped slavery in Louisiana.

