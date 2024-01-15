Watch: Moment Ariana DeBose reacts to Bella Ramsey’s Critics Choice Awards swipe

Watch Ariana DeBose’s unimpressed reaction to Bella Ramsey’s joke about “actors who think they are singers”' at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

While presenting the Best Song category at the awards on Sunday (14 January), the English actor introduced the nominees, including Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, and Dua Lipa in the category as “some of the most famous voices in the music industry”.

The 20-year-old then joked, “Then there are the actors who think they're singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.”

DeBose, who won an Academy Award for her role in musical West Side Story, was clearly taken aback by the comment, as you can see in her reaction here.