Ariana DeBose has addressed the critical feedback of her empowering Bafta rap for the first time with BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball.

The actress performed a rap about the inspiring women who had been nominated, but the response was less-than-impressive.

"You know what, you might be one of the few [who loved the performance]," she laughed, adding that 'gay Twitter' loved it.

"But that was the assignment. Like, 'Come celebrate women,' and I was like, 'Absolutely!' We did that and it was fun. Not gonna lie. I had a blast."

Sign up for our newsletters.