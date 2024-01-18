Oppenheimer’s success and Barbie’s snubs: You react to this year’s Bafta nominations

This year’s Bafta nominations have been announced and, as with many other award shows over the last few months, many were predicting Oppenheimer and Barbie to sweep the board.

While that may be true for Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller, it appears the bubble of love for the pink-splashed comedy may have burst.

Also nominated this year was Saltburn, which received several nods including for outstanding British film - but its contents appear to have both amused and horrified in equal measure.

The Independent took to the streets of east London to find out what the public thinks about this year’s nominees.