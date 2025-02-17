Adam Pearson has had a whirlwind year since starring in A Different Man.

The actor, who presented an award at the Bafta film awards in London on Sunday (16 February), reflected on the last year since starring in Aaron Schimberg's dark comedy alongside Sebastian Stan.

He told The Independent on the red carpet: "I'm a guy from Croydon, right? But it's, in all sincerity, it's been a year of, like, shaking off the imposter syndrome.

"I used to refer to myself as, like, a disabled actor... I don't say disabled anymore. I'm an actor. I'm in this room because I'm the best in the world at what I do."