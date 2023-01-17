‘It’s wonderful’ majority of Bafta Rising Star nominees are women, says Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim has shared her pride that more women have been nominated for the Bafta Rising Star award, as she was among four other female stars nominated in the category.

“It’s really wonderful that the majority of nominees are women this time around,” The Woman King actor said.

“You work so hard and all the things I’ve mentioned before about self-doubt and maybe not knowing if you’re going in the right direction, or if you’re going to make it, that can really hit women hard.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.