Prince William shares Bafta behind-the-scenes video: ‘What a night’

The Prince of Wales has shared a behind-the-scenes video of his night at the Baftas.

Prince William, who has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, attended the evening alone as his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovers from abdominal surgery.

William, who watched the ceremony before meeting category winners and rising stars, has now shared a glimpse into his evening on the red carpet, in a special video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram page on Sunday (18 February).

He captioned the post: “What a night! Honoured to be in attendance at the UK’s biggest celebration of global excellence in film.”