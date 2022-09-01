Bill Turnbull appears on Strictly Come Dancing in resurfaced clip

Strictly Come Dancing has shared a clip of Bill Turnbull dancing the waltz on the show back in 2005, following the broadcaster's death aged 66 on Wednesday, 31 August,

In the footage, the BBC Breakfast presenter can be seen dancing to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" with partner Karen Hardy.

"Sending heartfelt condolences to Bill Turnbull’s family and friends. A truly brilliant broadcaster turned ballroom dancer when he joined us on series three of Strictly," the show wrote on Twitter.

