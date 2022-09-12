More than a decade after the BBC’s popular original Frozen Planet series aired, the follow-up has arrived: Frozen Planet II.

From jousting narwhals to rampaging avalanches, the flagship documentary programmes, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, are designed to inform, educate and entertain.

The trailer alone teases two polar bears going head to head, a group of walrus getting rather wet and, perhaps most frighteningly, a massive avalanche.

Frozen Planet II returned to BBC One on Sunday 11 September and is available to watch on iPlayer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.