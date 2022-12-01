Hey Duggee rocket toy blasts into space attached to stratospheric balloon

BBC Studios has sent a Hey Duggee rocket toy beyond the Earth’s atmosphere into space.

The toy earned its Space Badge as it travelled attached to a stratospheric balloon, powered by hydrogen gas, which is a sustainable alternative to helium.

It left Earth from a dedicated launch site in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, before travelling for an hour and a half, ascending through the Earth’s atmosphere and reaching space by 19km.

The journey was accompanied by a special cartoon.

